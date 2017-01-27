On Saturday, Jan. 28 the Chinese New Year Lion Dance Parade will make its way through the streets of Chinatown in Manhattan.

While many will be celebrating the Year of the Rooster and enjoying all the festivities during the parade, it will tough for vehicles to get around Lower Manhattan during the parade. Plan ahead.

According to the New York City Department of Transportation, the following streets will be closed Saturday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Mott Street between Broome Street and Chatham Square

Baxter Street between Grand Street and Canal Street

Grand Street between Mulberry Street and Bowery

Mulberry Street between Hester Street and Worth Street

Hester Street between Bowery and Centre Street

Elizabeth Street between Bayard Street and Grand Street

Bayard Street between Baxter Street and Bowery

Pell Street between Bowery and Mott Street

Doyers Street between Pell Street and Bowery

Canal Street between Bowery and Baxter Street

Bowery between Canal Street and Worth Street

Catherine Street between Division Street and Henry Street

East Broadway between Forsyth Street and Bowery

Henry Street between Catherine Street and Market Street



On Sunday, there will be a Chinese New Year parade in Brooklyn, which will cause some street closures in the area.

The following streets will be closed from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to the Department of Transportation.