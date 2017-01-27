On Saturday, Jan. 28 the Chinese New Year Lion Dance Parade will make its way through the streets of Chinatown in Manhattan.
While many will be celebrating the Year of the Rooster and enjoying all the festivities during the parade, it will tough for vehicles to get around Lower Manhattan during the parade. Plan ahead.
According to the New York City Department of Transportation, the following streets will be closed Saturday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.
- Mott Street between Broome Street and Chatham Square
- Baxter Street between Grand Street and Canal Street
- Grand Street between Mulberry Street and Bowery
- Mulberry Street between Hester Street and Worth Street
- Hester Street between Bowery and Centre Street
- Elizabeth Street between Bayard Street and Grand Street
- Bayard Street between Baxter Street and Bowery
- Pell Street between Bowery and Mott Street
- Doyers Street between Pell Street and Bowery
- Canal Street between Bowery and Baxter Street
- Bowery between Canal Street and Worth Street
- Catherine Street between Division Street and Henry Street
- East Broadway between Forsyth Street and Bowery
- Henry Street between Catherine Street and Market Street
On Sunday, there will be a Chinese New Year parade in Brooklyn, which will cause some street closures in the area.
The following streets will be closed from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to the Department of Transportation.
- 8th Avenue between 49th Street and 51st Street
- 8th Avenue between 51st Street and 60th Street
- 8th Avenue between 60th Street and 61st Street