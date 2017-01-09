The Packers should charge Odell Beckham Jr. with Malicious Destruction of Property after the Giants’ diva receiver punched a hole in a wall outside of the Lambeau Field groundskeepers’ office. A member of the Green Bay grounds crew is said to have confronted Beckham about the incident but he was told to have sex with himself.

“(The first grounds crew member) said, ‘C’mon man,’ and he was told to f--- off,” Packers grounds crew member Mark Hollister said, via NJ.com. “No one saw him punching the wall but basically he was standing right there.”

PR Peyton

Image is everything for Peyton Manning, and not coincidentally - his PR team is brilliant. The narrative that No. 18 “went out on top” has been written and the masses have eaten it up. But here’s what we’re quickly forgetting. Despite a Super Bowl ring last February, 2016 wasn’t a great year for Peyton. A year ago he was being accused of taking HGH, and an old scandal in which he allegedly dragged his junk across a female trainers face came to light again. On the playing field, things weren’t much better despite the Broncos’ success. He averaged Tim Tebow numbers in the playoffs (179 yards passing per game) as Denver’s defense led the way. This past football season, he allowed time to heal wounds. He popped up on a bunch of feel-good commercials, but those ugly stories from last year have faded away. This coming off-season expect him to get the largest contract ever from a TV network so he can become their No. 1 football talking head.

The rare 'Sleeping Bill'

Snapping a picture of Bill Belichick in a public setting is a not recommended practice as the Patriots head coach can and will go all Kanye on any breathing creature with a camera. A guy named Adam Markopoulos, though, was safe and took a pic of a sleeping Belichick on a Nantucket ferry this past weekend, with Belichick’s girlfriend – Linda Holliday – sleeping in the coaches’ lap. When ESPN’s assignment desk asked Markopoulos for permission to use the photo, the Pats fan shut down the Worldwide Leader, tweeting, “@ESPNAssignDesk No chance @ESPN, you started Deflategate. DO. NOT. USE. MY. PHOTO. #LoyaltytoBill #LoyaltytoTom #LoyaltytoKraft