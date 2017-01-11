Joggers, walkers, cyclists, cross country skiers and just about anyone who can move their feet will soon be able to follow a single trail from the bottom of Manhattan all the way to the border of Canada.

Gov. Cuomo announced Tuesday that the state would invest in building a $200 million Empire State Trail that would span 750 miles and become the largest, state multi-use trail in the nation.

The project would build upon two existing but incomplete trailways — the Hudson River Valley Greenway (now 50 percent complete) and the Erie Canalway (now 80 percent complete) — and essentially run from Battery Park City all the way to the Canadian border in the North Country, and from Albany to Buffalo.

