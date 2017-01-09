One of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s more electrifying State of the State proposals is a plan to add more charging stations to New York roads in anticipation of more electric cars in the state.

The goal is to have 500 charging stations installed at workplaces and 69 electric plug-in charging stations installed along the New York Thruway, a 570-mile highway which currently only has four charging stations.

The were 2,600 electric cars registered in New York state as of last year, DMV records show.

The initiative is part of Cuomo’s pledge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2030 from 1990 levels. No cost estimate was released at the time of the announcement Sunday.

“New York has adopted one of the most aggressive greenhouse gas reduction policies in the nation, and these continued investments in infrastructure supporting zero emission vehicles is one more way to help reach these goals, reduce our carbon footprint and combat climate change," Gov. Cuomo said. “Additionally, increasing the availability of charging stations on the thruway will help ensure their availability in virtually every corner of the New York."