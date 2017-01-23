ADVERTISEMENT
Monday, January 23, 2017
Damaging winds and flooding expected in NYC on Monday

Wind gusts may reach as high as 60 mph, with 1 to 3 inches of rain likely to fall, meteorologists said

Strong winds are expected in New York City on Monday, with rainfall of between 1 and 3 inches.

A high wind warning is in effect for New York City for Monday, with 1 to 3 inches of rain expected to fall, and wind gusts of up to 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The nor’easter will bring heavy rain later this afternoon, with a flood watch also in effect from 1 p.m. through late Monday night for much of the region.

Meteorologists advised that damaging wind gusts could blow down trees and power lines, and numerous power outages were expected.

Some ferry service between New York and New Jersey was canceled because of the weather, according NBC4.

The MTA reported several subway delays this morning because of signal problems, included the M,N,R, W and 7 trains. No delays were reported on the Long Island Rail Road or Metro North.

The New York City Emergency Management Department urged New Yorkers to prepare for the high winds, heavy rain, and localized coastal flooding.

Emergency Management Commissioner Joseph Esposito advised New Yorkers to use extra caution when outdoors Monday and allow for extra travel time for morning commute.

The National Weather Service's high wind warning lasts through 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The most severe weather is not expected until later on Monday. Light rain will fall throughout the afternoon, and  the temperature should drop to 38 degrees by 4 p.m., according to meteorologists. Sustained winds will average between 24 and 34 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph, making the temperature feel more like 25 to 30 degrees.

By evening, the rain will be heavy at times, with winds between 31 and 36 mph, and gusts higher than 55 mph. The mercury is expected to hover around 39 degrees, and the rain should subside after midnight.

Tuesday will be cloudy with a high near 41 degrees, and winds calming to 16 to 18 mph, but gusts still as high as 29 mph. Rain is likely, with up to a quarter of an inch expected.

The rest of the week will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid- to high-40s, dropping to the low 30s at night.

Supreme Court rejects Texas appeal over voter ID law
