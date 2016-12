When a suspicious package was found in Trump Tower on Tuesday — which turned out to be a bag of toys — the NYPD sprang into action to protect those inside the building, including President-elect Donald Trump’s camp.

After Sean Spicer, incoming press secretary for the Trump administraion, thanked the NYPD, Eric Phillips, a spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio, quipped on Twitter that the city would send Trump a bill for the evacuation.