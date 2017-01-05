FILM

Illuminating ‘Moonlight’

No film is an island. Even something as original as the current awards darling “Moonlight” bears the imprint of movies that inspired it. With the Lincoln Center series “Illuminating ‘Moonlight,’” the film’s director, Barry Jenkins, lays his cards on the table. On the schedule is not only Jenkins’ early work — including his first feature, “Medicine for Melancholy” — but also movies that helped shape his unique vision. It’s a diverse lot, ranging from Wong Kar-wai’s anguished gay romance “Happy Together” to Claire Denis’ rapturous “Beau Travail” to Charles Burnett’s classic study of low-income African American life, “Killer of Sheep.” Through Jan. 9, Walter Reade Theater, 165 W. 65th St., various prices, filmlinc.org

STORYTELLING

“The Blackout Diaries”

After the holidays, we all probably have a new drinking story or two to share. A great story is the gift that keeps on giving, as audiences quickly learn at “The Blackout Diaries,” where performers share their best boozy stories onstage, from hilarious college hook-ups to entire evenings pieced together through cryptic photos and texts. Go to laugh, cringe and drink responsibly. For one night, at least. Jan. 5, 10 p.m., Union Hall, 702 Union St., Brooklyn, $10-$15, unionhallny.com

MUSIC

The NOW Sound of Budapest

The music coming out of Hungary sounds nothing like the rest of Europe, with modern takes on classical music and a new genre rising from the Eastern European country’s folk traditions. Get a taste of it all at this free performance and reception featuring wine and tastes from Hungary (with RSVP). The NOW Sound of Budapest features music by Meszecsinka (psychedelic fusion), David Yengibarian (ethno-folk) and the Borbely Quartet. Jan. 5, 8 p.m., DROM NYC, 85 Ave. A, Free, dromnyc.com

MUSIC

Winter Jazzfest

Get cozy for five days of world-class jazz at 14 venues from Union Square to Delancey Street at the winter edition of Jazzfest. Over 600 artists will play individual and the festival’s famous marathon sets (Friday and Saturday) with themes like social justice and celebrating the 100th birthday of Thelonious Monk with a 12-performer set of his album “Solo Monk.” Jan. 5-10, various venues, $20-$90, winterjazzfest.com

PARTY

One Step Beyond

Dance among the dinosaurs with two top DJs at the American Museum of Natural History’s ongoing series of cultural immersion parties. This month’s One Step Beyond offers beats by Kenny Dope and Eli Escobar, kicking off when the museum closes and giving guests unique access to exhibits, including the Hayden Planetarium. But the main event takes place at the Rose Center for Earth and Space, where a cash bar will keep your party spirit from going extinct. Jan. 6, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Central Park West at 79th St., $25, amnh.org

ARTS

“ReconFIGUREd”

Theater troupe Honest Accomplice asked audiences what they wanted to see talked about more onstage. Their reply? Bodies. That’s the focus of “ReconFIGUREd,” which examines how we think about, use and appreciate (or don’t) the vessels we inhabit every day of our lives. Bringing together a dozen true stories, the show focuses on women and trans people, who most often feel defined or confined by their physical shapes. Two performances include talkbacks. Jan. 6-15, The Tank, 151 W. 46th St., Eighth Floor, $15-$35, honestaccomplice.org

COMEDY

50 First Jokes NYC

If you can’t find something to laugh about even now that 2016 is over, let the professionals handle it. The Bell House hosts 50 First Jokes NYC in the first week of January to usher in each new year with as much humor as possible — and to be the first to share the best new jokes from comedy veterans and up-and-comers. On the roster are Andy Sandford, Anna Drezen, Christi Chiello, Matteo Lane, Nick Turner, Seaton Smith and more. Jan. 6, 8 p.m., 149 Seventh St., Brooklyn, $15, thebellhouseny.com

FILM

Harry Potter 20

It’s been 20 years since “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” was published. Yes, we’re all old, but not being school-age anymore means we can drink the boozy Butterbeer at Nitehawk Cinema’s Harry Potter weekend brunch series. For three months beginning this weekend, the Williamsburg dine-in theater will be screening all eight Harry Potter films to commemorate the start of the series back in 1997. There will of course be food and drink specials like grown-up Butterbeer (two kinds of rum, porter reduction, spiced butter, brown sugar, served hot). Jan. 7-March 26, 136 Metropolitan Ave., $12, nitehawkcinema.com

MUSIC

globalFEST

This music festival’s mission of keeping the international exchange of art and ideas alive after 9/11 continues this weekend. Sharing influences from every corner of the map, this year’s entertainers bring 12 musicians to three stages at Webster Hall, including Hoba Hoba Spirit (Morocco), SsingSsing (Korea), Septeto Santiaguero (Cuba), Ranky Tanky (USA) and Alsarah and the Nubutones (Sudan). Jan. 8, 7 p.m., Webster Hall, 125 E. 11th St., $45, globalfest.org

SILLY

No Pants Subway Ride

Your commute is about to get a little weird this weekend — it’s time again for the No Pants Subway Ride. What began as a seven-person prank by Improv Everywhere in 2002 has grown into 5,000 participants. You can be one of them if you’re brave enough (and can keep a straight face — nothing strange going on here!) and there’s also an official pants-optional after-party at Bar 13 with a cover of $15 for DJs and drink specials. Jan. 8, 3-5 p.m., multiple locations, free, improveverywhere.com

MUSIC

Choir! Choir! Choir! Remembering David Bowie

Part karaoke, part therapy — very Brooklyn. You can participate in this ode to David Bowie as Toronto’s Choir! Choir! Choir! teaches the audience to sing “Space Oddity” during an interactive concert at the Hall at MP. A perfect homage to the legendary performer, the event emphasizes passion and participation over perfection and enforces the goal of bringing people together through music, especially with songs that have lasting cultural significance. Jan. 9, 8 p.m., The Hall at MP, 470 Driggs Ave., Brooklyn, $20, thehallbrooklyn.com

FILM

New York Jewish Film Festival

The Jewish Museum and Lincoln Center Film Society join forces once again for this annual celebration of Jewish cinema. This year’s lineup includes “Hummus! The Movie,” “Bette Midler: The Divine Miss M,” “Mr. Gaga” and “Shalom Rabin.” Screenings may include talkbacks from the cast and creative teams; there are also some free films. Special programs include a collection of shorts, a tribute to cabaret star Valeska Gert and a poster exhibition honoring Gene Wilder. Jan. 11-24, Walter Reade Theater, $14, nyjff.org