ADVERTISEMENT
Friday, January 27, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Today 3:30 pm

Dumplings, concerts, fireworks: Celebrate Chinese New Year in NYC

Happy Year of the Rooster!

Catch dragon dancers and free concerts on the Upper East Side during Madison Ave. to Madison St. this weekend!

Catch dragon dancers and free concerts on the Upper East Side during Madison Ave. to Madison St. this weekend!

East Midtown Partnership

Photo:

The Lunar New Year begins tonight, Jan. 27, kicking off a week of celebrations by Chinese communities around the world to welcome the Year of the Rooster. A bird known for its hard work and diligence, the rooster is a fitting mascot for a year when we’ll be facing some of the biggest battles of our time.

Before the hard work begins, there will be celebrating, beginning with the Firecracker Ceremony and Cultural Festival on Jan. 28 at Sara D. Roosevelt Park from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m., with the fireworks kicking off at noon. The holiday is celebrated through Feb. 5, when the biggest party is held in Chinatown with a spectacular parade, street vendors and tons of all-ages festivities, from noon to 4:30 p.m.

RELATED: You've never had pork like at Cochon555, the tasting event with a cause

Of course, there’s tons of events in between, like dumpling workshops and lantern-making at the China Institute, tons of free cultural performances like classical and modern Chinese music and a traditional marionette show this Sunday on the Upper East Side, learning about the rooster plus Asian artisans at the American Museum of Natural History and many neighborhood parades in Flushing, Staten Island and Queens.

It’s also a major holiday for eating. Here’s where to find some great Lunar New Year feasts around the city.

Dale Talde’s casual Asian-American restaurant Talde BK (367 Seventh Ave., Park Slope) is serving a special menu Jan. 27-29 during dinner with dishes like wild mushroom dumplings with barrel-aged maple soy sauce ($14), Lobster Longevity Noodles ($18) and Tea Smoked Peking Duck (half $30, whole $60).

Both locations of Chop-Shop (41 W. 24th St., Flatiron; 254 10th Ave., Chelsea) are serving a five-course prix-fixe menu for the truly fortunate price of $40-$50 (depending on the time of the reservation). Start with a complimentary glass of Lychee Spritz or prosecco, then choose from dishes like pork belly buns, poached halibut with ginger and seafood curry risotto, ending with fried donuts and gelato. The menu is available for dinner from Jan. 27-Feb 14.

New dim sum brunch alert! In the East Village, acclaimed upscale Chinese spot Tuome just launched passed dim sum during weekends — options have included Duck Pho Soup Dumplings and  Housemade Beef Pastrami with cabbage aioli. During the holiday weekend from Jan. 27-29, they’ll serve three auspicious dishes for the New Year: lamb dumpling with smoked creme fraiche (wealth), duck in noodle soup (longevity) and langoustine spring roll (wealth).

Buddakan (75 Ninth Ave.) only does brunch once a year, and it’s this Sunday in honor of the Chinese New Year. Get to the Meatpacking District for their Dim Sum Brunch, which starts at noon with a traditional red tea service, a performance by Luen Hing lion dancers and holiday-inspired cocktails. The meal ends with red envelopes with the chance to find special gifts for your next visit. For reservations, call 212-989-6699.

More about EVA KIS

"The Devil Wears Prada"

‘The Devil Wears Prada’ is Broadway-bound with the producer of ‘Rent’

“The Devil Wears Prada” will walk the biggest stage in New York City when it comes to Broadway as a new musical. The hit 2006 movie (and best-selling novel) follows Andy Sachs, a new college grad who just talked her way into a job as assistant to the notoriously ruthless editor of fashion magazine Runway. That boss, Miranda Priestly, was an iconic performance by Meryl Streep, though the production doesn’t even have an opening date at this point, let alone any casting announcements. RELATED:...
Sticky's Finger Joint brings drunk-tested fried chicken in the Financial District [1 Photos]You've never had pork like at Cochon555, the tasting event with a purpose [1 Photos]A Scottish feast with whisky and bagpipes awaits at The McKittrick for Burns Night
Cate Le Bon makes poetic songs for absurd times

Cate Le Bon makes poetic songs for absurd times

Cate Le Bon is well aware that we live in strange times. That’s the premise for the Welsh singer/songwriter’s new EP “Rock Pool” (out today), which came out of the same recording sessions as her 2016 record “Crab Day.” “It’s almost a reactionary language to the absurdity and horror of the times we’re living in,” says Le Bon, who now lives in Los Angeles. She wrote these songs before Donald Trump came into power and Brexit happened, but she certainly recognizes their significance now. The EP’s...
Bombino puts a Western spin on Tuareg rock

Bombino puts a Western spin on Tuareg rock

Bombino, the Niger-based musician née Omara Moctar, fell in love with the guitar as a child refugee living in Algeria. “The guitar to me represented freedom and it became my only dream,” he says. Now 37, Bombino has made recording and performing Tuareg rock across the globe his calling. Like fellow Tuareg musicians Tinariwen, his masterful guitar skills reflect influences from Jimi Hendrix and Mark Knopfler (of the Dire Straits) as well as techniques translated from a traditional lute and a...
Kim Novak in 1958’s “Bell, Book & Candle."

The Brattle Theatre presents a weeklong celebration of the occult

The witching hour is upon us at the Brattle Theatre. Beginning tonight, Dead of Winter: Cinema of the Occult is a weeklong celebration of black magic at the movies, offering panel discussions, multimedia presentations and a dozen films depicting dark rituals and necromancy — everything from Kim Novak bewitching Jimmy Stewart in 1958’s “Bell, Book & Candle” to unholy bonds with a goat named Black Phillip in last year’s indie smash, “The Witch.” The Brattle’s creative director Ned Hinkle enlisted...
Asghar Farhadi

Asghar Farhadi on why he returned to Iran for 'The Salesman'

With 2011’s “A Separation,” Asghar Farhadi went from an Iranian filmmaker largely known among the film festival circuit to an international master. The drama won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film and was nominated for its screenplay. Farhadi went to France next, making “The Past.” Then he decided to return home. Now we have “The Salesman,” in which a teacher/actor named Emad (played by Shahab Hosseini) becomes singlemindedly obsessed with finding the man who assaulted his wife (Taraneh...
Paris 05:59

'Paris 05:59: Theo & Hugo' is more than a 'Before Sunrise' knock-off

‘Paris 05:59: Theo & Hugo’ Directors: Olivier Ducastel, Jacques Martineau Stars: Geoffrey Couet, Francois Nambot Rating: NR 3 (out of 5) Globes “Paris 05:59: Theo & Hugo” is the rare “Before Sunrise” knockoff that frontloads the stumping. And how: Kicking off with bold, loud Gaspar Noe titles, it proceeds to an orgy that out-Noes Noe (while staying 100 percent sex-positive). For 20 minutes, we descend into the basement of a gay sex club, where bodies bathed in red and blue lights — and...
You can BOGO poke bowls at Pokéworks this weekend5Photos

You can BOGO poke bowls at Pokéworks this weekend

Hawaiian poke bowls are taking over the Boston area. Poké City in Porter Square and Love Art Sushi in Back Bay just opened this week, joining Manoa also in Porter from earlier this month and Sushirito in Beacon Hill on the way. [Eater Boston has a solid tracker for the area's official poké watch.] Meanwhile, the first poke stop we heard about is Davis Square’s Pokéworks, who are celebrating their official grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 28. While they originally opened doors in early December,...
Ask Mount Sinai: Bariatric Surgery

Ask Mount Sinai: Bariatric Surgery

Every January we renew our vows to take better care of ourselves. We’re hitting the gym six days a week! No more dairy or sugar, ever! And those 90 pounds we’ve been trying to shed since we were 14? No more. It’s really gonna happen in 2017. All we need to do is put down that fork… If only it were that simple. For many of the one-third of Americans who are obese (two-thirds are overweight), long, frustrating battles with their weight lead them to the operating room. Bariatric, or weight loss...
Walsh sees economic ramifications from immigration crackdown

Walsh sees economic ramifications from immigration crackdown

A day after pledging to open City Hall to immigrants threatened by a shift in federal policies, Boston Mayor Martin Walsh said the public is missing the larger point about the economic importance of immigration and the need for comprehensive immigration reform. "The conversation today is dominated by me opening City Hall for a shelter and a safe haven for people, but people are completely missing the conversation on immigration," Walsh said at a New England Council event in the Financial...

Most Commented

Border tax ideas roil oil markets, favor Gulf Coast refiners
ADVERTISEMENT

New York

Catch dragon dancers and free concerts on the Upper East Side during Madison Ave. to Madison St. this weekend!

Dumplings, concerts, fireworks: Celebrate Chinese New Year in NYC

Today 3:30 pm The Lunar New Year begins tonight, Jan. 27, kicking off a week of celebrations by Chinese communities around the world to welcome the Year of the Rooster. A bird known for its hard work and diligence, the rooster is a fitting mascot for a year when we’ll be facing some of the biggest battles of our time. Before the hard work begins, there will be celebrating, beginning with the Firecracker Ceremony and Cultural Festival on Jan. 28 at Sara D. Roosevelt Park from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m., with the...

Philadelphia

Pennsylvania governor says he is cancer-free after treatment

Pennsylvania governor says he is cancer-free after treatment

Today 1:55 pm Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said on Friday he has been given a clean bill of health after undergoing treatment for prostate cancer. Wolf announced in February he had treatable prostate cancer, the most common form of cancer in men, and would maintain his official duties during treatment that had been expected to last for months. The 68-year-old Democrat thanked the public for supporting him during his treatment and urged Pennsylvania residents to get regular cancer screenings. "My treatable...

Boston

Bombino puts a Western spin on Tuareg rock

Bombino puts a Western spin on Tuareg rock

Today 3:31 pm Bombino, the Niger-based musician née Omara Moctar, fell in love with the guitar as a child refugee living in Algeria. “The guitar to me represented freedom and it became my only dream,” he says. Now 37, Bombino has made recording and performing Tuareg rock across the globe his calling. Like fellow Tuareg musicians Tinariwen, his masterful guitar skills reflect influences from Jimi Hendrix and Mark Knopfler (of the Dire Straits) as well as techniques translated from a traditional lute and a...
ADVERTISEMENT
Metro Newsletter
MOST READMOST RECENT
ADVERTISEMENT

read today's paper

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Entertainment News
Top Lifestyle News