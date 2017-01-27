Dumplings, concerts, fireworks: Celebrate Chinese New Year in NYC

The Lunar New Year begins tonight, Jan. 27, kicking off a week of celebrations by Chinese communities around the world to welcome the Year of the Rooster. A bird known for its hard work and diligence, the rooster is a fitting mascot for a year when we’ll be facing some of the biggest battles of our time.
Before the hard work begins, there will be celebrating, beginning with the Firecracker Ceremony and Cultural Festival on Jan. 28 at Sara D. Roosevelt Park from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m., with the fireworks kicking off at noon. The holiday is celebrated through Feb. 5, when the biggest party is held in Chinatown with a spectacular parade, street vendors and tons of all-ages festivities, from noon to 4:30 p.m.
Of course, there’s tons of events in between, like dumpling workshops and lantern-making at the China Institute, tons of free cultural performances like classical and modern Chinese music and a traditional marionette show this Sunday on the Upper East Side, learning about the rooster plus Asian artisans at the American Museum of Natural History and many neighborhood parades in Flushing, Staten Island and Queens.
It’s also a major holiday for eating. Here’s where to find some great Lunar New Year feasts around the city.
Dale Talde’s casual Asian-American restaurant Talde BK (367 Seventh Ave., Park Slope) is serving a special menu Jan. 27-29 during dinner with dishes like wild mushroom dumplings with barrel-aged maple soy sauce ($14), Lobster Longevity Noodles ($18) and Tea Smoked Peking Duck (half $30, whole $60).
Both locations of Chop-Shop (41 W. 24th St., Flatiron; 254 10th Ave., Chelsea) are serving a five-course prix-fixe menu for the truly fortunate price of $40-$50 (depending on the time of the reservation). Start with a complimentary glass of Lychee Spritz or prosecco, then choose from dishes like pork belly buns, poached halibut with ginger and seafood curry risotto, ending with fried donuts and gelato. The menu is available for dinner from Jan. 27-Feb 14.
New dim sum brunch alert! In the East Village, acclaimed upscale Chinese spot Tuome just launched passed dim sum during weekends — options have included Duck Pho Soup Dumplings and Housemade Beef Pastrami with cabbage aioli. During the holiday weekend from Jan. 27-29, they’ll serve three auspicious dishes for the New Year: lamb dumpling with smoked creme fraiche (wealth), duck in noodle soup (longevity) and langoustine spring roll (wealth).
Buddakan (75 Ninth Ave.) only does brunch once a year, and it’s this Sunday in honor of the Chinese New Year. Get to the Meatpacking District for their Dim Sum Brunch, which starts at noon with a traditional red tea service, a performance by Luen Hing lion dancers and holiday-inspired cocktails. The meal ends with red envelopes with the chance to find special gifts for your next visit. For reservations, call 212-989-6699.