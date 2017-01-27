Dumplings, concerts, fireworks: Celebrate Chinese New Year in NYC

The Lunar New Year begins tonight, Jan. 27, kicking off a week of celebrations by Chinese communities around the world to welcome the Year of the Rooster. A bird known for its hard work and diligence, the rooster is a fitting mascot for a year when we’ll be facing some of the biggest battles of our time.

Before the hard work begins, there will be celebrating, beginning with the Firecracker Ceremony and Cultural Festival on Jan. 28 at Sara D. Roosevelt Park from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m., with the fireworks kicking off at noon. The holiday is celebrated through Feb. 5, when the biggest party is held in Chinatown with a spectacular parade, street vendors and tons of all-ages festivities, from noon to 4:30 p.m.

Of course, there’s tons of events in between, like dumpling workshops and lantern-making at the China Institute, tons of free cultural performances like classical and modern Chinese music and a traditional marionette show this Sunday on the Upper East Side, learning about the rooster plus Asian artisans at the American Museum of Natural History and many neighborhood parades in Flushing, Staten Island and Queens.

It’s also a major holiday for eating. Here’s where to find some great Lunar New Year feasts around the city.