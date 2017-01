Each week, I'm going to pick three places to check out over the weekend. They're totally subjective, largely arbitrary and occasionally political, just like New York's dining scene.

As anyone who’s had to leave Paris knows, regret sets in sooner or later. For your wanderlusting soul, there is the new West Village stunner Boucherie, which opened early last month. The airy dining room couldn't be more authentic than if they'd pilfered the chairs right from the City of Light's sidewalk cafes. The meat-heavy menu by former Pastis chef Jerome Dihui — steak frites, foie gras mousse and ricotta cavatelli with braised rabbit — is exactly what you need in this weather, and to pair with them through Feb. 13 Boucherie is offering half-price bottles with dinner Sunday to Wednesday. 99 Seventh Ave. South

Seafood may not be the first thing you crave now that it’s properly winter, but it would be a mistake to sleep on Williamsburg’s All Hands. Located just off the East River with jaw-dropping views of the Brooklyn Bridge from its second-story barroom, the interior (like its name) is all subdued nautical winks. Chef Pete Wilson, of the missed Northern Spy Food Co., is already earning raves again with winterized ocean fare like a skate chowder, sake-marinated bluefish and tuna pastrami on buckwheat blinis. Get in before the weather warms up and the crowds arrive. 29 Dunham Place (closed Mondays)



