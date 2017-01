Each week, I'm going to pick three places to check out over the weekend. They're totally subjective, largely arbitrary and occasionally political, just like New York's dining scene.

I got the salmon at Coffeemania, and so should you. This Moscow chain just opened its first location outside of Russia next to Bryant Park, and its name doesn’t do justice to what’s inside. It started in 2011 as an artisanal coffee shop — and it certainly perfected that, with physics-defying caffeinated treats like its signature Raf Coffee ($7), which makes an art of melted ice cream — but they’ve moved into the food world. The NYC menu is designed by Anissa and Morimoto alum Titus Wang, though the only theme to the food is “trendy,” which means anything from paper-thin wagyu carpaccio ($22) to borsch ($12), a Cuban sandwich ($18) and a showstopping seared duck ($32). But Wang manages to tie it all together with the flavors of his Taiwanese background and French culinary training. There was not a bad dish in the bunch at a recent tasting dinner, but save room for dessert (coffee). You just don’t come across this kind of attention to detail in a prime Midtown location, with generous portion sizes at such a reasonable price. 1065 Avenue of the Americas, Midtown

Food gimmicks have become a fact of restaurant life — times are tough. But this “Lady and the Tramp” pasta at the newly opened Allora Ristorante is actually a classic dish that just happens to be crazy fun, too. The Midtown upscale Italian spot is the first in the city to serve Maccherino alla Mugnaia, a 30-foot-long(!) pasta dish made with a single, thick strand of spaghetto pasta served with a red meat sauce of lamb, beef and pork, topped with 30 miniature meatballs. The dish is $45 and serves up to four people, if that’s your romantic situation, and comes out on a wooden board (with shears for easier eating). Bernic Hotel, 145 E. 47th St., Midtown East

