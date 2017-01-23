ADVERTISEMENT
Monday, January 23, 2017
Today 5:15 pm

Eat Here Now: Go to Roberta's or the fascists win

Support your locals, people.

Chef Danny Bowien at Mission Chinese Food

Eva Kis

Photo:

Each week, I'm going to pick three places to check out. They're totally subjective, largely arbitrary and occasionally political, just like New York's dining scene.

New lunch menu! Take out also available!

Mission Chinese Food

I'm not fond of cliches, but indulge me on this one. After the literal door of Mission Cantina closed late last week, snuffing out one of the city’s great experimental kitchens where you could walk in not really sure of what will be on the menu that day or even the genre of cuisine, a window has opened. Chef Danny Bowien may be done tinkering with burritos for now, but he’s not out of ideas and this week launched lunch service (Wed-Sun, 12-4 p.m.) at Mission Chinese Food, as well as takeout. The mapo tofu and salt cod fried rice are, mercifully, accounted for, as are several vegetarian and noodle options. 171 E. Broadway

On Dec. 19, Thistle Hill Tavern is joining its comrade Pork Slope in the great restaurant row in the sky. Chef Dale Talde has focused his attention in Manhattan recently, and said when Pork Slope closed that though people said they loved the food, the restaurant just wasn’t doing the business it needed to be viable. Between seeking out the crazy milkshakes and cheap dumplings, support the gems right in your backyard, New York. 441 Seventh Ave., South Slope

Roberta's

We’re living in dark times when even pizza is considered unpatriotic. First it was Comet Ping Pong in Washington, then the conspiracy theorists came for Roberta’s with accusations of satanism and threats of violence. Their real “crime” was making pizza the Clintons love, not to mention much of the rest of this city — it’s easily the most name-dropped restaurant among the chefs and bartenders I talk to for Eat Like an Insider. First they came for our pizza, and we should collectively say oh hell no by inviting all our friends to eat it, too. 261 Moore St., Bushwick

Hall of Magic13Photos

PHOTOS: Everything inside Syfy's Hall of Magic in Brooklyn

Think you have some magical ability? For nine days, we’re all accepted to Brakebills University, popping up right here in Williamsburg. Syfy is bringing to life the supernatural school from its series “The Magicians” beginning today, Jan. 20 through Jan. 29. The Hall of Magic, set inside the William Vale Hotel’s retail space at 55 Wythe Ave., immerses visitors in the show’s world through some clever technological tricks that give us extraordinary abilities like telekinesis, spell casting and...
The Penguins smushed the Bruins Sunday in Pittsburgh.

Have the Bruins hit rock bottom yet?

While you were probably watching the Falcons destroy the Packers 44-21 on Sunday afternoon in the NFC Championship Game, the Bruins (23-21-6) were simultaneously melting down in Pittsburgh (30-11-5). The Penguins won 5-1, handing Boston its fourth straight loss as they dropped to 3-6-2 overall in the last 11 mostly forgettable games. Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask left in the second period with a migraine headache and never returned to action (he also sat out of practice on Monday), forcing...
John Carroll Lynch

John Carroll Lynch on what 'The Founder' has to say about Trump

John Carroll Lynch is one of our favorite “hey, that guy” actors. You’ve seen him everywhere: He’s Frances McDormand’s husband in “Fargo,” Drew Carey’s transvestite brother on “The Drew Carey Show” and a staple on “American Horror Show.” Right now you can see Lynch as both Lyndon Johnson in “Jackie” and in “The Founder,” in which he plays “Mac” MacDonald, one of the two brothers (along with Nick Offerman’s Dick) who in the 1950s created a modest chain restaurant called McDonald’s. Their...
The 2017 Royal Rumble will take place in Shawn Michaels' hometown of San Antonio, Texas.

WWE Talk: Finn Balor, Kurt Angle, Shawn Michaels in the Royal Rumble?

The holiday season may be at an end for the rest of society, but to wrestling fans, it’s only just begun. This Sunday is the the Royal Rumble. Arguably, the Rumble is the most anticipated event of the year, as it is the Thanksgiving to WrestleMania’s Christmas (depending on your preference). Personally, I look forward to Rumble Day all year, as it’s treated like a holiday, complete with a gathering of family and friends. I have a lot of memories tied to the Royal Rumble match, as the event is...
Liam Payne’s close call at a Hollywood nightclub

Liam, my sweet baby, are you okay?   Shots were fired outside of the illustrious Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, and the one-time 1D member was inside, and if anything were to happen to that precious child, I swear to Dumbledore.    RELATED: It looks like Liam Payne is having a baby    TMZ reports that an unidentified man attempted to get in with a fake ID, and when he was denied, he made his way to the parking lot where he fired several shots into the air. Police found multiple shell...
"Z: The Beginning of Everything" premieres Friday, Jan. 27 on Amazon. 

Christina Ricci says Zelda Fitzgerald wasn’t the crazy one

Many are familiar with Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald’s tragic, yet passionate love story. The glamorous parties and literary successes; the alcoholism and mental illness. But the lesser told story comes from Zelda’s perspective. A new Amazon series, “Z: The Beginning of Everything” starring Christina Ricci as the vivacious Southern belle with a creative streak, shows us the infamous couple through Zelda’s eyes.  Ricci, who also executive produces, says she was inspired to portray Zelda after...
SAD!

In a totally just twist of fate, Stacey Dash is fired from Fox News

Stacey Dash — who won our hearts a mere 22 years ago as Dionne in "Clueless," and then stomped on our hearts by being one of those people that says crazy, unhinged things for attention — has officially been fired from Fox News. Karma’s a b—, ain’t it?    RELATED: John Legend to racist paparazzo: 'I’m stronger, I’m smarter'   Dash has made herself into quite the controversy-ridden conservative pundit, but she hasn’t been seen on air since last September. She debuted on Fox News in May of 2014,...
The Razzies suck, but at least they stuck it to 'Hillary's America'

Here’s our conundrum: We hate the Razzies. We've railed against the anti-Oscars before, but short version: They are, consistently, deeply unimaginative, lazy and reactionary — moreso, even, than the awards body they're ostensibly sending up. At worst they punish titles that think outside the box and failed at the box office, perpetuating a tired "bombs = bad" mentality. At best they nick jokes already tweeted out by thousands, millions throughout the year. The only upside is that when they come...

New York City to unveil preliminary FY 2018 budget of $84.67 billion
New York

Where can you afford to live in New York City?

Where can I afford to live in NYC?

Today 5:30 pm For New York home buyers, a lot can change in a year. A neighborhood that was considered affordable can all of a sudden become out of reach, whether it be from new developments like a subway or good old fashioned gentrification. For this reason, Fast Forward Labs created an interactive map that predicts the price of real estate in 2018. As Google Maps Mania explains, “The map allows you to input a housing budget and see how likely it is that you will be able to afford to buy a property in...

Philadelphia

Philadelphia Brewing Co. is one of the participating breweries at Locals Only Beerfest. 

WMGK announces Locals Only Beerfest

Today 4:05 pm Classic rock station 102.9 WMGK has announced that they’ll be hosting the first annual Locals Only Beerfest on Saturday, April 22. Held at the Independence Seaport Museum, the event will feature beer from Pennsylvania and New Jersey only. Participating breweries include: Conshohocken Brewing Co., Crime and Punishment Brewing Co., Crooked Eye, Dock Street Brewing, Double Nickel Brewing Co., Doylestown Brewing Co., Evil Genius, Flying Fish, Free Will, Kennett Brewing, Lancaster Brewing, Levante...

Boston

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady have built something in Foxboro that we will never see again in sports.

Matt Burke: Patriots' 16-year run is something we will never see again

Today 4:47 pm We’re still 13 days away from Super Bowl LI between the Patriots and Falcons, so now is as good a time as any for us to take a moment and pinch ourselves. Our Patriots are now not only the greatest football dynasty of all-time, but this run now stacks up against the greatest dynasties in pro sports history. In reaching a seventh Super Bowl game, Tom Brady has now been to his sport’s final round more times than Michael Jordan reached the NBA final round. Yes, Jordan went a perfect 6-0 in the NBA...
