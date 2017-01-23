Each week, I'm going to pick three places to check out. They're totally subjective, largely arbitrary and occasionally political, just like New York's dining scene.

I'm not fond of cliches, but indulge me on this one. After the literal door of Mission Cantina closed late last week, snuffing out one of the city’s great experimental kitchens where you could walk in not really sure of what will be on the menu that day or even the genre of cuisine, a window has opened. Chef Danny Bowien may be done tinkering with burritos for now, but he’s not out of ideas and this week launched lunch service (Wed-Sun, 12-4 p.m.) at Mission Chinese Food, as well as takeout. The mapo tofu and salt cod fried rice are, mercifully, accounted for, as are several vegetarian and noodle options. 171 E. Broadway

On Dec. 19, Thistle Hill Tavern is joining its comrade Pork Slope in the great restaurant row in the sky. Chef Dale Talde has focused his attention in Manhattan recently, and said when Pork Slope closed that though people said they loved the food, the restaurant just wasn’t doing the business it needed to be viable. Between seeking out the crazy milkshakes and cheap dumplings, support the gems right in your backyard, New York. 441 Seventh Ave., South Slope

