It never snows in Trinidad, the homeland of Caribbean restaurant Pearl’s co-owner Fallon Seymour. “My first year here, I was like, ‘I don’t even know how humans live like this,’” she recalls.

She and her husband, John, hadn’t intended to open the Williamsburg restaurant in the dead of winter last January, but luckily her Trinidadian family recipes are also perfect when the temps drop. During winter, Pearl’s (178 N. Eighth St.) menu changes from salads and ceviches to Caribbean soups and stews “to warm my soul a little bit,” says Seymour. Of course, you’ll still find the ever-popular Bake and Shrimp (like a po’boy with a rainbow of sauces on fried bread).

RELATED: Eat Like an Insider: Anthony Ricco is all about having fun at Leuca

When she’s not helping Brooklynites beat the cold, we asked Seymour where she likes to go.

Late night: “I like this place called Coppelia, it’s just a great fun spot and they’re open 24 hours — a great plus after a long night. If I’m staying local in Williamsburg, Kellogg’s Diner is open all the time. 207 W. 14th St., Chelsea; 518 Metropolitan Ave.

Out-of-town guests: “My out-of-town guests are always Trinidadian, and they have never had chicken and waffles, that is something extremely foreign to them, so I always take all of them to Sweet Chick." 179 Ludlow St., Lower East Side; 164 Bedford Ave., Williamsburg

Bring the kids: “The Saint Austere, it has a lot of tapas which is great for sharing, and they have some nice drinks as well. Also I love and the kids love to go to Roberta’s in Bushwick, they have that great outdoor area and I think every kid in the entire world loves pizza.” 613 Grand St., Williamsburg; 261 Moore St.

Hidden gem: “I’m kind of obsessed with Pates e Traditions, it’s a tiny little place that specializes in crepes. I’ve been going there probably for five or six years for lunch, and I’m surprised there’s not a line out the door because they’re amazing, and the service is great as well.” 52 Havemeyer St., Williamsburg

Best under $10: “When I’m in the city, I really love Uncle Gussy’s, it’s a little Greek food truck and they do pizza, sandwiches and it’s $8, it’s super fast and very tasty.” 345 Park Ave., Midtown East

Date night: “I love sushi at Zenkichi. I’ve never been to any place like it — each booth has bamboo blinds that make it cozy and intimate and absolutely romantic, and whenever the server comes she lifts up the blinds then pulls it down. The food is great as well.” 77 N. Sixth St., Williamsburg

Favorite bar: “Freehold, they have a huge outdoor area with a lot of games, which makes it very fun, and the drinks are affordable. That’s great to go with a group or even just one person, it’s a great vibe.” 45 S. Third St., Williamsburg

