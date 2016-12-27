If you’re still alive at the bitter end, it’s essential to stay active on the waiver wire. Be sure to check out Rotoballer.com’s Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Tool for up-to-the-hour waiver wire advice and ideas, and to follow me @Roto_Dubs for quick-hitting news and analysis.

Roll with the Rookie in NY

It took almost the entire season, but rookie Paul Perkins has finally usurped Rashad Jennings as the RB1 in New York. Perkins out-touched Jennings 16 to 13 in Week 16, and should be fully unleashed in Week 17 as the GIants have nothing to play for (they’ve locked up a wild card spot). The rookie hasn’t been outstanding in 2016 (just 3.9 yards per carry), but he’s certainly outperformed Jennings (3.3 yards per carry). With 15-20 carries against the beatable Washington run defense on the horizon, Perkins should be a fantasy RB2 for the fantasy championship.

Nelson Thriving in ARI

J.J. Nelson has become one of the league’s premier big-play threats seemingly overnight. He’s scored a touchdown in four straight games, and has seen an uptick in usage over the last two weeks in particular. Over Weeks 15 and 16, he’s averaged four catches for 85 yards on top of the touchdowns.

Nelson is definitely still a boom-or-bust kind of player, but he should have plenty of room to run against the Rams in Week 17, making him a worthy flex option if you’re looking for some upside.

Fade Murray in the Finals

With Derek Carr done for the season, the Raiders will have to lean heavily on their offensive line and their run game if they hope to make a Super Bowl run. As a result, they’ll almost certainly rotate their running back trio over the course of a largely meaningless Week 17 game. Murray had already seen his workload cut into over the last two weeks, tallying just 28 total carries over the last two weeks while Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington have received 29 touches. Washington got the two touchdown carries in Week 16 as well, and with so much uncertainty over workload, it’s impossible to trust Latavius Murray for the finals.

NFL Sleepers of the Week

Each week we will identify three players worth taking a shot on in deeper leagues.

Blake Bortles, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars – Bortles is coming off of one of his best games of the season (325 yards, one TD, zero INT) and gets the porous Colts defense in Week 17. With many teams already clinching, Bortles might be a top 10 QB this week.

Marqise Lee, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars – You can’t count on Lee to throw for another TD, but the Jaguars offense should hum against the Colts. Lee has a great shot at a TD and a handful of receptions.

Zach Zenner, RB, Detroit Lions – As long as Theo RIddick is at less than 100%, Zenner is a flex-worthy option given the goal-line work and volume he’ll receive.