UPPER MONTCLAIR, N.J. – At least two prominent pieces from the New York Red Bulls II roster this offseason will be invited to training camp with the MLS team, so says the USL squad’s head coach John Wolyniec.

Florian Valot, a midfielder on the USL team and a rookie with the squad following a sensational collegiate career at Rider, will be getting a look with the New York Red Bulls this January for preseason in Arizona. In addition, Vincent Bezecourt, also in his first year with the team, is going to audition for the senior team in preseason after putting together a solid 2016 in the USL.

Wolyniec was named the USL Coach of the Year following his team’s taking of the third division title. And he might defend the title without the influential duo of Valot and Bezecourt.

“Those guys are going to be in the first team camp in January. A little bit yet o determined with them on whether they make the first team roster or not,” Wolyniec said. “Probably an outside chance they’re both going to make it so at least one will be with us. Maybe a good chance that one of them moves on; doesn’t mean we’ll lose them because they’ll still play some games with us.”

And the fact that Valot and Bezecourt will be called into camp is proof that the USL program is working.

Wolyniec spoke two weeks ago at an event at Montclair State University to unveil a new stadium for the Red Bulls II side. The Red Bulls made a significant investment to MSU Soccer Park, including expansion of seating to 3,500 and eventually 5,000 seats as well as a new press box. Red Bulls II will play there as will the Montclair State men’s and women’s soccer programs, both of which are nationally ranked at the Division III level.

The USL club, now in its second year, has made the playoffs in its first two years of existence.

“The investment started two years ago when they started the team. From the beginning, Red Bull has been aggressive in how they go about the team. In two years, we’ve already reaped some rewards from that commitment,” Wolyniec said. “Now it’s about the next step and not just the players and the staff and the resources on the sporting side but building out the business side. Completing the puzzle so to speak.”