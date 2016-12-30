A former Carnegie Deli dishwasher-turned-restaurateur is doubling down on his offer to buy the iconic eatery and save it from closing on Dec. 31.

“Buying the Carnegie Deli would be a dream come true for me. I would be able to save all those jobs, and preserve New York history. This is the best deli in the world,” Sammy Mussovic told Page Six.

More than 60 employees are expected to lose their jobs when the deli shutters.

Mussovic, who now owns three restaurants in Manhattan, came to America from what was then Yugoslavia 30 years ago. His first job was washing dishes for $3 an hour at Carnegie Deli.

When the restaurant’s owner, Marian Harper Levine, announced the closure back in September, Mussovic offered $5 million to keep it open, an offer Levine turned down.

“It was an honor to wash dishes at the Carnegie Deli — it inspired me to stay in the food business, and now I own three restaurants,” he said. “I believe closing it down would be a huge loss for New York — it would be the same as losing the Empire State Building. It is a landmark.”

A spokesperson for the Levine family said they have not received “a serious offer” from Mussovic, adding, "There is no interest in discussing the sale of the Carnegie Deli on Seventh Avenue."

Mussovic and other past employees of the eatery plan to hold a press converence across the street from the deli on Friday at 11 a.m. to formerly announce his increased offer to stop its closure.

The Carnegie Deli, which is frequented by tourists, New Yorkers and celebrities alike, opened in 1937. It was sold to Levine’s father, Milton Parker, and Leo Steiner in 1976.

Offshoots in Las Vegas, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and sports arenas will remain open after the New York location shutters on New Year’s Eve.