After the weekend's bitter cold and snow blanketed New York City, Monday morning began with temperatures at 15 degrees and windchill values droping it to a bone-chilling 0, according to the National Weather Service.

The severe weather has caused switching and mechanical problems on several subway lines, and city commuters should expect delays and service changes on the 4,5, and 6, and the A, G and N lines, according to the MTA.

Subway riders at least can entertain themselves during their waits, with cell phone and Wi-Fi service now available beginning today at every station.

Metro-North and NJ Transit are also experiencing weather-related delays. A fire on the New Jersey Turnpike at exit 14 was also causing problems this morning for motorists.

For the rest of the day, the mercury will inch up to 25 degrees, then fall slightly at night.

On Tuesday, temperatures will steadily rise to a high of near 39, with a slight chance of snow between 1 and 4 p.m., meteorologists said. Rain is expected after midnight, with the temperatures against climbing, to 42 degrees.

The rest of the week should be much warmer, in the high 40s and low 50s, with mosttly cloudy skies and a chance of rain expected for Wednesday.

It will get colder again on Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures in the mid- to high-30s and a chance of snow on both days.