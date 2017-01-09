ADVERTISEMENT
Monday, January 09, 2017
Today 10:55 am

Full lineup for Panorama 2017 includes Nine Inch Nails, Frank Ocean, Solange

The summer of industrial rock rolls on.

NYC’s newest music festival Panorama has unveiled its lineup for Randall’s Island.

Looks like this will be the summer of industrial rock, with Nine Inch Nails getting top billing after last week’s announcement that Tool would be playing Governors Ball, marking their first show in the city in a decade. Back at Randall’s Island Park for its second year, headliners also include Frank Ocean, Tame Impala, A Tribe Called Quest, alt-J, Solange, MGMT and more.

Besides the music, the reason Panorama stood out last year was its expansive immersive art and technology experiences featuring local creators, which organizers promise will be continuing.

RELATED: Your guide to the first-ever Panorama music festival

New this year will be The Point, an all-day outdoor dance party with continuous house and techno bats, described as “an open-air club celebrating New York City’s key role in the ongoing evolution of DJ culture and electronic music.”

Three-day (GA: $282, VIP: $650) and single-day (GA: $99, VIP: $230) passes go on sale Friday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m.; American Express cardholders get early access on Jan. 12.

Check out the full lineup for all three days:

Friday, July 28

Frank Ocean
Solange
MGMT
Future Islands
Tyler the Creator
Spoon
Girl Talk
DJ Shadow
Vance Joy
Isaiah Rashad

Breakbot
Foxygen
Marcellus Pittman
Cherry Glazerr
HONNE
24 Hours
Jamila Woods

Saturday, July 29

Tame Impala
alt-J
Nick Murphy
Nicolas Jaar
Belle & Sebastian
Vince Staples
Jagwar Ma
Matoma
Mitski
Hot Since 82
Sofi Tukker
S U R V I V E
THEY.
Pinegrove
Noname
Bleached
Huerco S.
Anthony Naples
Mister Saturday Night
Jayda G

Sunday, July 30

Nine Inch Nails
A Tribe Called Quest
Justice
Glass Animals
Cashmere Cat
Angel Olsen
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
Snakehips
Kiiara
Mura Masa
Cloud Nothings
Preoccupations
Dhani Harrison
Bishop Briggs
6LACK
Towkio
Tim Sweeney
DJ Heather
Miles Maeda

A Tribe Called Quest

Full lineup for Panorama 2017 includes Nine Inch Nails, Frank Ocean, Solange

