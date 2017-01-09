Full lineup for Panorama 2017 includes Nine Inch Nails, Frank Ocean, Solange

NYC’s newest music festival Panorama has unveiled its lineup for Randall’s Island.

Looks like this will be the summer of industrial rock, with Nine Inch Nails getting top billing after last week’s announcement that Tool would be playing Governors Ball, marking their first show in the city in a decade. Back at Randall’s Island Park for its second year, headliners also include Frank Ocean, Tame Impala, A Tribe Called Quest, alt-J, Solange, MGMT and more.

Besides the music, the reason Panorama stood out last year was its expansive immersive art and technology experiences featuring local creators, which organizers promise will be continuing.

New this year will be The Point, an all-day outdoor dance party with continuous house and techno bats, described as “an open-air club celebrating New York City’s key role in the ongoing evolution of DJ culture and electronic music.”

Three-day (GA: $282, VIP: $650) and single-day (GA: $99, VIP: $230) passes go on sale Friday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m.; American Express cardholders get early access on Jan. 12.

Check out the full lineup for all three days: