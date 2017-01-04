There’s one reason to be glad for this year’s mild start to winter.

Improv Everywhere’s annual No Pants Subway Ride, the one day a year when seeing New Yorkers in their underwear on a train is fun instead of creepy somehow, returns this Sunday, Jan. 8. What began with just seven people in 2002 is now thousands of hardy souls who descend into the subway at 3 p.m., take off their pants and go about their commute.

RELATED: The Second Avenue Subway has its own burger

This year, there are seven meeting points throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens; each group will be given a route and divided among subway cars with an assigned stop where they “depants.” The only requirements to participate are being willing to take off your pants and keeping a straight face; this is supposed to be just another day in the weird capital that is New York. Just be sure to bring a bag to stow your pants and wear easy to slip-off shoes and really, really warm socks.

All train routes lead to Union Square, where the ride ends at 5 p.m. with a pants-optional afterparty at Bar 13. Have fun, and however uncomfortable you are, remember that the No Pants Subway Ride now takes place in 31 cities worldwide — and at least you’re not half-naked in Helsinki.

