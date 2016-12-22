Ghost hunting in Morris-Jumel Mansion, Manhattan's oldest house

Manhattan’s oldest house doesn’t come without some supernatural baggage.

That’s been the experience of people who’ve come through Morris-Jumel Mansion in Washington Heights since the 1800s, and there’s a bona fide paranormal expert on staff who leads bimonthly tours to try to commune with them.

Vincent Carbone, public programs and events manager at Morris-Jumel and lifelong ghost hunter. He’s been involved in the science of paranormal phenomena since a young age — instead of shying away from his fear of the dark, he decided to find out what could be lurking in it.

“Ghost hunting has been a thing for hundreds of years, ever since mankind has started telling stories,” he says. In the era when paranormal activity first began to be reported at the mansion, “it was often considered a mark of prominence to have a ghost in your house. ‘I have a home so beautiful, they want to be there even when they’re dead!’”

Built by the Morris family in 1765, the house is now best known as the residence of notorious Vice President Aaron Burr, though he only lived there for eight months. His wife Eliza Jumel, however, lived in the home from 1810 until her death at age 90 in 1865, and is one of the specters who has been spotted there, most notoriously by a group of schoolchildren in 1964.

The students were playing on the grounds in front of the mansion when they said a woman came out onto the small balcony overlooking the entrance and yelled, “Shut up and go away!” Except when the caretaker arrived to let the children in, she told them the house was empty and locked. When the group arrived on the second floor, the kids pointed at the portrait of Eliza and said that’s the woman who’d yelled at them — 100 years after she’d died.