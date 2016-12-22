There are countless relics from the subway’s past hidden beneath NYC, but one of the most intriguing will reveal itself again in just 10 days when the Second Avenue subway (SAS) invites straphangers to swipe their MetroCards for the first time. As Quartz noticed this past summer, a peculiar loop cutting through Central Park appeared when the MTA released their new subway map touting the addition of the SAS. Reporter Mike Murphy immediately questioned the mysterious addition that would move the Q train further north without issue (“I felt like people would have noticed if the MTA had been ripping up Central Park to build a tunnel,” he wrote). After a bit of digging, he found out the half-mile stretch was built over 40 years ago and, at least according to archival maps, it’s only been used only twice since then.

Read more at 6sqft...