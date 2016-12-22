Holidays are time for giving and receiving — but we don’t always like what we receive.

Luckily, there is such thing as returns, but instead of exchanging that unstylish sweater from your aunt or that useless kitchen gadget from your cousin, one beer maker is offering an alternative this season.

Heineken is hosting a Holiday Trading Post in New York City on Dec. 27, where anyone 21 or over can trade in new or like-new holiday gifts in exchange for its beer. Gifts will be donated to Goodwill NY/NJ.

Visitors can also enter for the chance to win a grand prize trip to Amsterdam for two and VIP tickets to the Heineken Experience brewery tour.

Heineken, surveying millennials 21 to 35, found that 69 percent expect to return or exchange holiday gifts this year.

The Holiday Trading Post will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 27 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Park Avenue Tavern, 99 Park Ave. in Manhattan.