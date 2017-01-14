'Hidden Figures' screening for girls interested in STEM in honor of MLK

In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, a private screening of “Hidden Figures” will be held on Sunday and event organizers are inviting New York City students, specifically young women interested in STEM.

“Hidden Figures” is a new movie about three African-American women whose work for NASA lead to some of the greatest achievements in space exploration.

Concessions and a copy of “Hidden Figures” by Margot Shelter, the book on which the movie is based, will be provided to all youth attendees, according to event organizers.

If you go: What: “Hidden Figures” Screening Event When: Sunday, 2:30 p.m. Where: AMC Lowes Lincoln Square 13, 1998 Broadway, New York, NY

Marissa Shorenstein, New York State president of AT&T, and Rhonda-Joy McLean, president of The Greater New York Chapter of the Links, Inc, will introduce the film. A panel discussing diversity in tech and STEM will follow. Joyce Henry, principal network design engineer at AT&T, Alicia Ray, product marketing manager at AT&T, and Lauren A. Holland of CreditSights will participate in the discussion.

“While career opportunities in STEM fields are growing, the barriers to accessing the education required to pursue those opportunities remain high, especially for women and minorities,” according to AT&T.

“That’s why AT&T has been a long-time supporter of bridging the gap in STEM education – sponsoring several summer STEM education programs reaching students throughout the five boroughs.”