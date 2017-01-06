Hillary Clinton’s next career move has been a widely pondered topic since she lost the presidential election to Donald Trump in November.

One option that seems to be gaining momentum in recent weeks would put Clinton in the ring with a fellow Democrat who not only ran her successful campaign for Senate in 2000, but also happens to be mayor of New York City.

Newsmax reported Thursday that Democratic donors and leaders are urging Clinton to run against Mayor Bill de Blasio in the fall.

“She’s talking about it,” an unidentified official told the conservative news outlet, while another said, “If she ran, she’d win.”

Representatives for both Clinton and de Blasio declined to comment to The New York Times on the matter.

Bradley Tusk, a past top aide of former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, told the paper that he heard the Clinton chatter “three times in the two days I was" in Washington.

Tusk, according to The Times, is seeking possible opponents for de Blasio, who has already announced he will seek a second term. He doesn’t think that Clinton will be among the contenders.

“The reality is that she’s not going to, and all it does is further delay the thinking and plans of people who actually could run and win,” Tusk said.

Only time will tell what Clinton’s next move will be, but if she does indeed run for mayor of New York, we wonder what the president-elect would think of having the opponent he called “a nasty woman” as the top pol in his hometown.