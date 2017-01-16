A housing lottery in Brooklyn will open on Friday, offering low-, moderate- and middle-income New Yorkers the chance to apply for new apartments on NYC Housing Connect.

Of the 303 available, 198 of the units in Pacific Park Brooklyn’s building at 38 Sixth Avenue have been set aside for residents earning between 101 and 165 percent of the area median income, which means families earning up to $173,415 annually will be eligible for below-market housing.

For people earning as little as $20,126 per year — between 30 percent and 100 percent of the area median income — 105 units have been set aside, according to Pacific Park Brooklyn.

Designed by SHoP Architects, the apartments range from studios to three bedrooms. Each unit features white oak flooring, quartz countertops with ceramic backsplash, an integrated dishwasher, whirlpool appliances, porcelain tiled bathroom floors and subway bathroom wall tiles, polished chrome fixtures and a Toto toilet.

The building, steps away from the transit hub at Atlantic Avenue and Barclays Center, will also boast amenities such as a fitness center with a yoga/dance studio and top-of-the-line equipment, residents’ lounge with a catering station, bike storage, a pet grooming station, a children’s play area, as well as a rooftop terrace, underground parking and laundry facilities on every floor.

For more information, check out the document below.