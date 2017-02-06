A Brooklyn restaurant is getting national attention for proudly proclaiming it’s run by immigrants.

Former “Top Chef” competitor (and New Zealand immigrant) Mark Simmons runs the kitchen at Kiwiana in Park Slope, serving the cuisine of his homeland using seasonal ingredients. On Sunday, NBC News reporter Mary Emily O’Hara tweeted the receipt from her brunch there with a note at the bottom: "Immigrants make America great (they also cooked your food and served you today)."

The photo caught the attention of the internet — it’s been Liked over 187,000 times as of Monday evening (and scandalized a few people who don’t understand restaurant economics and the cost of living in NYC).

Though President Trump’s Muslim ban doesn’t directly affect Simmons personally, a city where over one-third of the residents were born elsewhere has to stick together. Simmons told DNAinfo that he regularly tacks messages onto receipts, and that this one is intended to be a reminder that “immigrants are quite often the backbone of the hospitality industry."

If you’d like to show your support, Kiwiana is located at 847 Union St. and open for dinner all week beginning at 5 p.m., with brunch service on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.