The Islanders are dead last in the NHL in points and are the worst team in hockey. It's as good a time as any to make drastic changes, and the franchise will start to try and return to winning ways first by moving on from head coach Jack Capuano, who was reportedly fired Tuesday.

According to ESPN's Scott Burnside, Capuano will be replaced on an interim basis by assistant GM Doug Weight who has served as an assistant coach for the team.

Without much to brag about in the midst of a dreary season, the Isles will likely attempt to do everything they can to hang on to world class center John Tavares, the team's captain. He has one remaining season before becoming an unrestricted free agent.

New York is 17-17-8, just a year after going 45-27-10 and making the playoffs.