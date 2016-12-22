Maybe she shouldn't fly commercial for a while.

Soon-to-be first daughter Ivanka Trump was on a JetBlue flight leaving JFK Thursday morning when a passenger, apparently determined to harass her, started to verbally accost her family, including her three children, TMZ first reported.

The male harasser reportedly had kids in his arms while he told Ivanka her father was "ruining the country," and asked her why she wasn't "flying private."

​Ivanka ignored the man, according to TMZ, while he was pulled off the plane by JetBlue, screaming "You're kicking me off for expressing my opinion?!"

TMZ later reported that the husband of the accoster tweeted an hour before the flight that his husband would be "chasing [Ivanka and her husband Jared] down to harass them."

Senior Trump transition sources confirmed to ABC News that the incident took place Thursday morning as Ivanka and her family were traveling to Hawaii for a vacation. Secret Service was with Ivanka, but did not engage with the passenger, allowing JetBlue to handle the incident.

ABC7 identified the passenger who tweeted about the incident as Matthew Lasner, a Hunter College professor. He reportedly also tweeted that the couple were removed after his husband "expressed displeasure in a calm tone."

Both tweets had since been deleted.

In a statement to ABC7, JetBlue said: "The decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly. If the crew determines that a customer is causing conflict on the aircraft, the customer will be asked to deplane, especially if the crew feels the situation runs the risk of escalation during flight. In this instance, our team worked to re-accommodate the party on the next available flight."