Todd Bowles is still the main man in charge with the Jets but his staff will look considerably different when next season commences. On Tuesday, offensive coordinator Chan Gailey announced that he will retire, and five members of the Jets’ staff were fired.

Defensive line coach Pepper Johnson, outside linebackers coach Mark Collins, defensive backs coach Joe Danna, quarterbacks coach Kevin Patullo and running backs coach Marcel Shipp were all dismissed by the team.

Gailey said that he told Bowles prior to the 2016 season that the campaign would be his last but given how dreadful New York’s offense was this past season, it’s a good bet that Gailey would have been dismissed anyway.

The Jets’ offense ranked 26th in yards per game and 30th in scoring this past season. The team’s defense finished 28th in the league in points allowed, giving up 25.6 per game.