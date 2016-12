The Greenpoint location of Jimmy's Diner, a popular comfort food cafe, is closing after three years in business. Today, Greenpointers posted an Instagram photo of a sign on the front door of the diner at 92 Calyer St. announcing the closure:

The sign reads "Hey guys we are sad to inform you that after 3 great years Jimmy's has decided to close for business. We appreciate your support over the years. Have a safe and happy New Year."

A server at the diner's Williamsburg location at 577 Union St. tells us that location will remain open.

A representative from Jimmy's Greenpoint could not be reached at this time.