A large LGBT solidarity rally is underway at the historic Stonewall Inn Saturday afternoon.

The event is "to show our community’s solidarity with immigrants, asylum seekers, refugees and all those impacted by Donald Trump's recent executive orders," according to organizers.

This week the White House released a statement saying: The executive order signed in 2014, which protects employees from anti-LGBTQ workplace discrimination while working for federal contractors, will remain intact at the direction of President Donald J. Trump." But the LGBT community still remains wary of its rights under the administration.

The rally is taking place outside country’s first national monument dedicated to LGBT history, located in the West Village. Elected officials, including Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Congressman Jerry Nadler are expected to attend, according to NY1.

About an hour after the rally started, attendees were reporting that crowds had reached the hundreds and even thousands.