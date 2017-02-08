Long Island Rail Road travelers heading to and from New York are facing massive delays Wednesday morning after a non-passenger equipment train derailed near Jamaica Station in Queens.

The train stalled near the major hub around 4:33 a.m., according to LIRR’s Twitter.

Service was temporarily suspended in both directions, but the Port Washington line was not affected.

Limited westbound service into the city was restored around 5:43 a.m., the LIRR said, but commuters “should expect delays and cancellations during the a.m. rush,” the MTA said.

NYC Transit is cross-honoring LIRR tickets at Penn Station, Jamaica Station, Hunterspoint Avenue and Atlantic Terminal.

Commuters are encouraged to consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time.