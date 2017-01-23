The apartment may not be adorned in gold, but this luxury unit does promise similar digs to the president.

Located on the 47th floor of Trump Tower, the home features 1,058 square feet with one bedroom and one-a-half bathrooms. The corner unit at 721 Fifth Ave. includes southern and western views, highlighting the Empire State Building and new developments along Billionaire's Row.

The $3.47 million apartment may not be built for a billionaire, but it does have recent renovations that added more space to the living room, as well as granite countertops in the kitchen, and marble floors and walls in the bathrooms.

