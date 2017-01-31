ADVERTISEMENT
Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Today 10:30 am

World’s first underground park Lowline Lab is closing

But it's not the end of the project.

Underneath Essex Street on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, an experiment in the future of urban development has flourished.

The Lowline Lab
Through Feb. 26
Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
140 Essex St.
Free, thelowline.org/lab

The world’s first underground park, the Lowline Lab, opened in October 2015 after a successful Kickstarter, offering an urban oasis for visitors while giving researchers unprecedented data on channeling sunlight underground to create green space where no one had thought it could exist before.

But at the end of February, it’s closing to make way for the usual kind of urban development.

“The Lab was only meant to be a short-term scientific experiment,” says Dan Barasch, co-founder and executive director of the Lowline Lab. This was just the first phase of a larger project to build a permanent underground park and only supposed to last six months, but intense public interest — over 100,000 visitors to date — allowed them to extend their lease. The site is one of nine that will become a massive new mixed-use development called Essex Crossing.

The park’s last day will be Feb. 26; until then, you can visit the lab — admission is free — on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Two special upcoming events include a science fair on Feb. 11 with “a wide range of organizations, companies and speakers who are doing something really compelling with science for social good,” says Barasch. And on Feb. 12, the park will host Winter Daylife, a pop-up with food vendors from nearby Essex Street Market, which will be relocated to Essex Crossing.

Besides being an oasis in a neighborhood without much greenery, the Lowline Lab has hosted art, wellness, social and educational events, and the team is looking at ways to re-establish a public facility to continue them.

“We grew strawberries in the middle of winter,” he says of the plant that excited him most. The Lab houses thousands of them, from mosses to herbs like mint and even pineapples — both the amount of sunlight they've been able to harness and variety of thriving plants exceeded the team’s expectations.

“The Lowline now moves into a different phase, which is an even more exciting phase. In some ways, our research is only going to be scaling up from here.”

Isaac Mizrahi

Isaac Mizrahi could've been like Kanye West in a different world

Isaac Mizrahi’s first love wasn’t fashion — it was singing. The Brooklyn-born designer of everything from red carpet couture to Target’s most coveted collaboration was already a star in the ‘70s, just not for his stitching. “I’m just a big ham, ever since I was a kid,” says Mizrahi, who at 8 started doing female impersonations in his driveway "for anybody who would listen. People used to beg me because I was great; I used to sound just like Judy Garland. “If the world were a different place, I...
Trump vows to continue LGBT workplace rights protection

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump vowed on Tuesday to continue to protect the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people working for federal contractors under an executive order signed by his predecessor President Barack Obama in 2014. "The President is proud to have been the first ever GOP (Republican) nominee to mention the LGBTQ community in his nomination acceptance speech, pledging then to protect the community from violence and oppression," the White House said in...
Governors Ball reveals day-by-day lineups with headliners Chance the Rapper Phoenix and Tool

The day-by-day lineup for Governors Ball is here — with Chance the Rapper grabbing Friday, Phoenix on Saturday and Tool closing out on Sunday. The Randall’s Island fest, that runs June 2-4, announced their official lineup in early January, but we’re just now getting our first peek at each night’s schedule. Weighing out your odds — each night appears to have their advantages, with Lorde, Charlie XCX, Schoolboy Q and Bleachers together with Chance on Friday. But Childish Gambino, Wu-Tang, Banks...
Isabella Springmuhl, the first fashion designer with Down syndrome, talks her budding career

Isabella Springmuhl has faced her share of obstacles, but the 19-year-old has since become the most recognized fashion designer in Guatemala. Despite being unable to finish her fashion course at a local college and the ongoing Down syndrome discrimination she faces, Springmuhl’s work has appeared at the U.K.’s International Fashion Showcase in 2016 and at London Fashion Week. Her brand, dubbed Down to Xjabelle, is her homage to traditional Guatemalan handcraft. She combines it with colorful and...
MIT students at a rally at Copley Square on Saturday, standing in solidarity with international classmates.

Colleges fear long-term effects of Trump's immigration orders

It didn't take long after President Donald Trump announced a temporary ban on certain immigrants that universities across the country began speaking out. In a letter titled, “We Are All Harvard,” university president Drew Faust announced that the school was now looking to hire its first Muslim chaplain to provide guidance and support to students. “Thousands of students and scholars and visitors come to Harvard each year from all over the globe,” she wrote. Officials from colleges nationwide...
Asa Butterfield

Asa Butterfield on finally being funny in 'The Space Between Us'

Poor Asa Butterfield: He’s never been allowed to be funny. The former child actor has done Holocaust dramas (“The Boy with the Striped Pajamas”). He’s played an orphan (“Hugo”) and a drug addict (“Ten Thousand Saints”). He was a young military leader (in space!) in “Ender’s Game.” But not till “The Space Between Us” did he get to clown around. “It was difficult to get my head into that state, where I think, ‘I don’t have to be too serious now,’” Butterfield tells us. “I can just do whatever and...
It's high time that there's a Women's Royal Rumble.

WWE Talk: Women only Royal Rumble should be in the works

It’s a lesson we learn as wrestling fans time and time again, and that’s to never get your hopes up. Last night’s Royal Rumble event wasn’t bad. Not bad at all. Two great Heavyweight Championship matches for both brands, and a fairly unexpected Rumble winner in Randy Orton. While Orton is a main event caliber superstar, he wasn’t exactly among the favorites to win; especially while he’s bowing to the whims of Bray Wyatt. It’s an interesting story arc indeed, and one that will bring Randy Orton...

New York

Rev. Philip Pizzo of St. Benedict Joseph Labre Roman Catholic Church in Queens.

Queens priest suggests anti-Trump parishioners commit suicide: Report

Today 9:05 am A priest in Queens is under fire after posting a meme that encourages members of the resistance against President Donald Trump to jump to their deaths, the New York Post reported.  “Show your hate for Trump. Do it for social justice. #JumpAgainstTrump,” read the meme posted to the personal Facebook page of Rev. Philip Pizzo. The meme also featured a graphic of a man falling from a high building. Pizzo, the pastor of St. Benedict Joseph Labre Roman Catholic Church in the largely Hispanic...

Philadelphia

Roz Pichardo, head of Operation Save Our City, holds a #ViolenceFreeFeb sign at the Women's March in Philadelphia on Jan. 21, 2017.

Philly activists pray for #ViolenceFreeFeb

Yesterday 3:09 pm President Donald Trump's comments last week that Philadelphia's murder rate is "terribly increasing" may have been a lot of hot air, but local activists are nonetheless alarmed by the number of killings on the streets. The start of 2017 has been so bloody that activists are calling for a violence-free month in February. "That would be a total blessing, to have no murders in February," said Roz Pichardo, an anti-violence activist and head of Operation Save Our City. "That would be an amazing,...

Boston

Yesterday 5:20 pm It didn't take long after President Donald Trump announced a temporary ban on certain immigrants that universities across the country began speaking out. In a letter titled, “We Are All Harvard,” university president Drew Faust announced that the school was now looking to hire its first Muslim chaplain to provide guidance and support to students. “Thousands of students and scholars and visitors come to Harvard each year from all over the globe,” she wrote. Officials from colleges nationwide...
