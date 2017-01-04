A man was indicted Tuesday for allegedly murdering and mutilating his sexual partner, Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark announced.

Jerry Pagan, 32, was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the bludgeoning death of 68-year-old Richard Reed last month. Pagan, whose address is unknown to the DA’s office, was remanded to jail and is due back in court on March 30.

“The ferocity of the attack on this victim was shocking,” Clark said. “The defendant now faces charges that could send him to prison for the rest of his life.”

On Dec. 3, Pagan confronted Reed in his Sheridan Avenue home about a previous sexual encounter. Pagan allegedly clobbered Reed in the head with a hammer and stabbed him multiple times. Pagan then mutilated the dead man’s body, Clark’s office said.