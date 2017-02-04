Police are investigating an anti-Semitic hate crime that happened on a subway train in Manhattan, according to published reports.

The incident happened aboard the C train at the West 23rd Street station in Chelsea about 8:30 p.m. Monday, sources told the New York Daily News.

Once the suspect entered the train, he started praising Nazis and making anti-Semitic statements, police told Patch. He was also allegedly reading off a pamphlet and shouted "Hail the Hitler Youth!"

The suspect then reportedly got into an argument with a 25-year-old woman and called her a "dirty Jew" before shoving her. She did not suffer any injuries.

The suspect is described as a white man with close-cropped blond hair who was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket and carrying a black bag or briefcase, according to the Daily News. NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.