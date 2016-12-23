A fire in a 33-story residential building belonging to Mt. Sinai Hospital left 24 people injured on Thursday night, officials said.

The blaze began around 5 p.m. in an apartment on the third floor at 515 W. 59th St., near 10th Avenue.

Investigators are still trying to determin the cause, but officials said the apartment’s windows were open, causing heavy winds to send smoke out into the hallway.

Among those injured was a 7-year-old girl who was in cardiac arrest on the 21st floor. She was taken to street level, where she was revived and in good condition.

Four firefighters were also injured, including one who sustained serious burns, the FDNY said. Six other other were listed in serious condition, officials said.

A police helicopter monitored the safety of nine people who had fled to the building's roof, and who later made it out of the building safely.