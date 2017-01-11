Odell Beckham has been taken to task plenty of times this week by everyone from fans and the media and even by New York Giants general manager Jerry Reese. Now his peers and some NFL legends bring down the hammer in scathing assessment of the player.

After a Wild Card loss at the Green Bay Packers where he had four catches on 11 targets for 28 yards (and three drops), Beckham and his teammates who took a trip to Florida earlier last week to party on a boat with Justin Bieber are now drawing scrutiny. If the Giants had won, this wouldn’t have been a story but the Giants saw their season end on Sunday and now the immensely talented Beckham is drawing heat.

And on Tuesday night’s edition of ‘Inside the NFL’ on Showtime, he was strongly criticized for his immaturity.

“When you go out of your way to draw attention, whether it's on-the-field or off-the-field, you have to back it up. We know that as competitors,” New York Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall said on the show. “And when you go out there and you don’t perform up to par, it’s in the back of your head. So I can only imagine what he was thinking when he dropped that first ball.”

A former Jet, quarterback Boomier Esiason, also went hard on Beckham, who had his fair share of distractions off the field this season in what was his third year in the league. Beckham still had a productive year but it was one that was seemingly on the brink of derailment nearly every other week with some scandal or distraction.

Esiason called the photo that surfaced of Beckham and his teammates on the boat “a bad look.”

“After three years, he’s off to one of the greatest—if not the greatest start in the history of being a wide receiver in this league. So that means he has a very good chance to out-do Jerry Rice if he takes himself seriously,’” Esiason said. “Those of us who know Jerry Rice, know how much he put in to his great career to ultimately be looked at, not only as the greatest wide receiver in the history of the league, but maybe the greatest football player in the league. And I think that is what the Giants want to get out of Odell Beckham Jr. here as they move forward.”