New Yorkers have a reputation for being unfriendly but one local dog is proving the city (or at least its pets) aren't afraid of spreading some cheer.

Louboutina (Loubie), named after French fashion designer Christian Louboutin, is a 5-year-old golden retriever who is becoming famous for offering hugs on the streets of NYC, according to Rover.com.

RELATED: You look like you need a sesh with tiny therapy dog Norbert

One of her favorite spots for her doggy-hugs is the corner of 5th and 17th, where you can find her standing upright to embrace passerby.

You can find also find Louboutina on Instagram where she's garnered more than 10,000 followers and plenty of adorable pics, including many hug reposts that will melt your heart.