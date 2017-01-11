It's no secret that the Mets' and Jay Bruce's relationship is not long for this world.

The organization made surprising news earlier this offseason inking Yoenis Cespedes to a monster 4 year, $110 million contract. And having locked down their outfield slugger, they have no real use for their failsafe, 29-year-old Jay Bruce.

Bruce was a deadline acquisition and his just eight homers with a .219 batting average in 50 games with New York. MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo said recent that “it's a good bet the Mets will succeed in trading Bruce soon.”

Who will be vying for Bruce's talents (which are more or less limited to hitting home runs)? The consistent 20-plus home run, career .248 hitter has been rumored to be heading to the Blue Jays, who will be looking to replace likely departing slugging outfielder Jose Bautista, but reports show the team is falling out of love with him.

Other destinations could include non-playoff contenders like the Phillies or Braves, teams that will try and move Bruce before he becomes a free agent in 2017 at the trade deadline next season. He will make $13 million, wherever he plays, in the upcoming season.