In the spirit of Martin Luther King, Jr., New York is hosting it's Annual Speed Mentoring Event at the New York Football Club's Midtown office on Monday, the day set aside to honor the man who dedicated his life to leading the civil rights movement in the 1960s.

NYC Service, a division of the Office of the Mayor that promotes volunteerism, partnered up with the club to "honor Dr. King's legacy through service," Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

"Mentoring our youth and investing in our city’s future is a perfect way to transform his life and teachings into action," he added. "Today and every day, we must remember it is up to us to work together and give back. That is the greatest honor we can give Dr. King.”

New York City FC, an American professional soccer team based in New York City that competes in Major League Soccer, is hosting 50 professionals — including staff, fans and founding members — who work in a range of industries. The professionals will serve as "speed mentors" to 50 students from Satellite Academy High School, a transitional public school serving New York City's most at-risk population, according to the mayor's office.

“I’m excited to participate in this year’s MLK Day Speed Mentoring Event,” New York City FC founding member Tony Larsen said. “It’s a terrific vehicle for me to give back, make friends, strengthen the community and help support at-risk youth.

"As an added benefit, it helps me feel closer to the Football Club and city I love. New York City FC has done a great job looking for opportunities to be an actual part of the community, to give and develop our community itself, and to assist in helping club members find ways to reach others.”

The initiative, made possible by City in the Community, a foundation supported by New York City, is building upon the legacy of King by using speed mentoring as a way to serve young New Yorkers who are at risk of missing out on career and academic opportunities. By chatting with the students, the mentors can impart business knowledge, insights into college and career paths and tips for success.



"Empowering others to serve their communities and strengthen our neighborhoods brings us closer to the dream that Martin Luther King Jr. believed in," NYC chief service officer Paula Gavin said. "Mentoring gives New Yorkers the opportunity to connect and share their stories, experiences, and passions to serve NYC youth. Mentoring is an investment in our city's communities as well as ourselves.”