A Muslim high school student helped NYPD catch a man on a Brooklyn train who slapped an Orthodox Jewish woman in the face on Tuesday night, according to a report.

Rayvon Jones, 31, struck a woman who was reading a book on a Coney Island-bound Q train near the Newkirk Ave. station just before 8 p.m. Ahmed Khalifa, 17, said the woman’s glasses smashed and she fell to the ground, unconscious for a few seconds.

“It was a very hard slap, I almost could feel the slap,” the Midwood teen told the New York Daily News. “He was 6-foot-6, and a very big, big guy.”

The woman was taken to Methodist Hospital in stable condition with a cut on her lip, swelling and bruising.

Jones, who the report said is homeless, fled the train and Khalifa yelled to the conductor to help.

“A lady told me to run after the guy,” he told the Daily News. “It took me a while to catch up. He started sprinting.”

An Orthodox man passing by asked Khalifa what happened.

“He was driving, so I got in,” Khalifa told the Daily News. “We were just talking about how it was a hate crime. We found him at the bus stop and called the Shomrim [Jewish safety patrol].”

The group found Jones as he boarded a bus, but waited until police arrived. While in custody, Jones reportedly kicked the police car so hard the doors wouldn’t open.

A member of the Shomrim drove Khalifa home.

“Some people are like ‘she's Jewish, why did you help her,’” the Ohio State-hopeful said. “I'm like everyone is equal. I treat everyone the same way.

“It was just something anybody should do. It's not that big of a deal to me.”

Jones has been charged with assault and will be arraigned in Brooklyn Criminal Court on Wednesday.

Khalifa is apparently no stranger to heroics after saving a suicidal homeless man from jumping seven months ago, the Daily News reported.

“I grabbed him and pulled him inside,” Khalifa, who has a 91 average in school, said. “Cops were at the next station. It was an F train coming from Manhattan.”