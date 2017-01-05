After months of site preparation and foundation work, the Financial District’s next monumental skyscraper has reached street level and is now set to rocket skyward. Simply known as 125 Greenwich St., the project site at the corner of Thames and Greenwich Street is a block away from the World Trade Center and directly abuts the old historic Curb Exchange building. The tower is being developed through a joint-venture between SHVO, New Valley and Bizzi + Partners Development who purchased the lot for $185 million from a partnership between Witkoff and Fisher Brothers. The super-slender skyscraper connoisseurs at Rafael Viñoly Architects have been tapped as the designers and their newly updated website provides new renderings and an insightful description on the project design.