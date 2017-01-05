Everyone is thinking it. But nobody wants to come out and say it. So I will. Bring on the New York Giants in Super Bowl LI. Ok, so I realize the New England Patriots have to get there first. But I’ve been very outspoken about the fact that I don’t think anybody in the AFC is going to knock off the Pats, especially since they’re the No. 1 seed and the road to Houston on Feb. 5 goes through Foxboro. With a first-round bye, the Patriots will play either Houston, Oakland, or Miami in the Divisional...