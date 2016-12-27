Just 100 miles southeast of the Statue of Liberty is a natural wonder every bit as awe-inspiring as those on dry land.

Formed during the last ice age 10,000 years ago, the Hudson Canyon is basically the Grand Canyon, only under about 60 feet of water. “If you can imagine that massive, majestic canyon with an entire panoply of marine life and ecology, a great marker for migration up and down the coast, and a tremendous feature for fishing and shipping of all kinds, that’s our canyon, that’s New Yorkers’ canyon,” says Jon Forrest Dohlin, vice president of the Wildlife Conservation Society and director of the New York Aquarium.

The East Coast’s biggest submarine canyon is so deep — estimated to be about a mile — that we don’t actually know much about what’s at the bottom of it. Researchers are finding out more as they build the aquarium’s Ocean Wonders: Sharks! expansion, now set for a 2018 debut. When it opens, the boundaries of the aquarium will push past the Coney Island Boardwalk all the way into the sea, adding 750,000 gallons of displays that take visitors inside a shipwreck (there are 60 known sunken vessels off the NYC coast), a rooftop restaurant serving sustainable seafood and drinks, and a coral reef tunnel.

The largest of the new exhibits will be Canyon’s Edge, “which is a recreation of what it would be like to sit on the edge of the Hudson Canyon, where it drops off,” Dohlin says. A biodiversity hotspot, it houses and supports hundreds of species from plankton to turtles, sharks, whales and birds because of a unique phenomenon: the upwelling of cold water mixing with the warmer surface currents, which visitors will be able to stand underneath in the exhibit.

It's also a site that could be exploited for more than scientific research, which is why a coalition of local businesses, politicians and organizations including WCS has nominated the Hudson Canyon as a National Marine Sanctuary, which would permanently ban oil and gas exploration and its associated risks. President Barack Obama’s recent executive order banning oil and gas exploration in the Arctic and along the Atlantic coast was welcome news, though the incoming administration could seek to challenge it.

Much of what’s known about the canyon comes from monitoring whales, fragile deep-sea coral and migratory patterns along the coast. “To actually delve into the canyon, that’s going to take the resources that will be brought to bear by the sanctuary designation,” he says.

What it wouldn’t do is stop existing commercial and recreational fishing that happens at the edges of the canyon, “and that’s a good thing because we want New Yorkers to be connected to their ocean environment,” he says. “With the nomination, we are saying to the government that we believe this is a cultural, ecological and economically important location on the Atlantic Coast that needs to be protected.”

To support the WCS’ petition, go to blueyork.org