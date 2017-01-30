Prominent politicians and thousands of people from New York and beyond followed the call to activism to Battery Park on Sunday, for a second day of protests against President Donald Trump’s executive order banning immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim countries.

Against the backdrop of the Statue of Liberty, a series of Democratic officials and leaders including Mayor Bill de Blasio, Sen. Chuck Schumer, Sen. Kristen Gillibrand, Sen. Corey Booker of New Jersey and state Sen. Jerry Nadler made clear their commitment to resist the president’s orders and champion the city’s multicultural community.

“Deliver a vociferous ‘NO’ to the president and those horrible executive orders… that are against everything that is American,” roared Schumer.

The protest's Facebook page indicated that 13,000 people planned to attend the protest, although no official numbers from the turnout have been released.

“We came to this country for freedom. We came to this country because it is a beacon,” de Blasio said. “We will not let this beacon be put out by Donald Trump.”

Sunday's march started at Battery Park and ended at One World Trade Center, where protesters continued to gather hours later. Sunday's rally was organized by several groups includingThe New York Immigration Coalition, Make the Road New York and Jews for Racial and Economic Justice just hours after an all-day protest at JFK International Airport Saturday, where dozens had been detained by immigration officials and the Department of Homeland Security on orders from the White House.

Demonstrations also resumed at JFK International Airport on Sunday at terminal 4.

Fired-up immigrants came from other states to join New York in its demonstration against the controversial exectutive orders.

Wojdan Yousef drove with a group of women from Connecticutt. Yousef's mother was preparing to come to New York this week from Libya with a visa, but now is likely not to make it past customs in either country, Yousef fears.

"She hasn't been in New York since 2010. Now I don't know when is the next time I will see her," Yousef said.