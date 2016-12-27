A Bronx teacher who was fired in 2012 after becoming pregnant by a student was found dead with her son in her Harlem apartment Monday morning, police said.

Felicia Barahona, 36, was found unresponsive on her living room floor around 8:15 a.m., according to the police report. She had an electrical cord around her neck, sources told the New York Daily News.

Her 4-year-old son, Miguel, was found drowned in the bathtub.

Police responded to the scene after a resident informed the building’s super of a foul odor coming from Barahona’s apartment at 640 W. 153rd St. Barahona was last seen by the super on Wednesday.

Miguel is thought to be the child Barahona had with an 18-year-old student of DeWitt Clinton High School. She and the student began their relationship on his 18th birthday in late 2011, according to a report released about their affair in 2013.

The relationship ended in early 2012, and Barahona had a baby boy in August 2012, after which she was fired from the school, the Daily News reported.

It is not yet known if their deaths were a murder-suicide or foul play. A medical examiner is conducting autopsies on Barahona and her son to determine the cause of death.