Despite the freezing temperatures and recent snow fall, New Yorkers, along with tens of thousands of people in over 60 cities and 25 countries, took to the subway for the 16th Annual No Pants Subway Ride.

Organized by Improv Everywhere — described as a "New York City-based comedy collective that stages unexpected performances in public places" — the NYC event took place in windy, 22-degree weather on Sunday, according to the organization.

Participants bared it all across 11 subway lines, surprising even jaded New Yorkers, who had thought they had seen it all on their transit system.