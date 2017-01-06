It isn't quite a winter wonderland, but New Yorkers will see some snow accumulation as they head out on their morning commute. And more may be on the way over the weekend.

Snow began falling late Thursday night, and fell off early Friday, though a weather advisory remains in effect through 10 a.m. in the city. The advisory also includes Long Island, southern Connecticut, northeastern New Jersey and the southern part of Westchester County, the National Weather Service said Friday.

Alternate side of the street parking has been suspended, but garbage and recycling have no interruptions, and schools are open. There are no known weather delays for mass transit.

Once the advisory is lifted, it will be mostly cloudy with a high of 35. But the the temperature will plummet, getting down to 20 degrees tonight.

On Saturday, there will be a 60 percent chance of snow, with accumulations of between 1 to 3 inches. It will remain cold, with highs only reaching to 27 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with blustery winds and a high near 26. Bundle up Sunday night, with the mercury dropping into the high teens.