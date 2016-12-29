Bicyclists are as much a part of New York City as tourists in Times Square.

Proof of that can be found in new data released Thursday by the mayor's office.

Ridership for New York's bike-sharing program Citi Bike reached nearly 14 million trips in 2016, recording its third-straight year of growth.

The number of trips was about 40 percent higher than in 2015, good for about 4 million more rides.

“In 2016, we fulfilled our pledge to grow Citi Bike, a sustainable transit option, to a range of more diverse Manhattan and Brooklyn communities — from upper Manhattan to Red Hook,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “With more Brooklyn and Queens neighborhoods slated to get bikes in 2017, we can continue to expect great things."

On 23 different days in 2016, Citi Bike saw more than 60,000 trips. It had a record-breaking day on Oct. 19, when nearly 70,000 rides were taken. Such numbers are comparable to daily ridership in Boro Taxis and on the Staten Island Ferry — and kept almost 5,000 tons of carbon dioxide from entering New York City’s air.

Over the course of 2016, Citi Bike added 2,000 two-wheelers to its fleet and 139 docking stations from Harlem to Red Hook. An expansion into Astoria, Prospect Park and Crown Heights is expected by the end of 2017. The fleet is expected to grow from 6,000 to 12,000 in that time.

“The program has created quality jobs, promoted economic development and changed the way many New Yorkers and visitors experience this amazing city,” said Margaret Anadu, managing director of the urban investment group at Goldman Sachs. The bank has provided loans for Citi Bike's expansion efforts.

Citi Bike launched in 2012. Annual members obtain an electronic key to remove a bike from a docking station for an unlimited number of trips up to 45 minutes each. There are also 24-hour passes that offer unlimited 30-minute trips.

Residents of the New York City Housing Authority, members of select city credit unions and IDNYC cardholders have access to reduced-cost memberships.