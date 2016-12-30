Approximately 1 million people are expected to pack Times Square to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

Every New Yorker understands the Times Square area will be nearly impossible to navigate before, during, and after the celebration.

The New York City Police Department and Department of Transportation has released street closures for the celebration beginning as early as 4 a.m. Saturday. Be prepared.

Saturday, 4 A.M.:

The following streets will be closed to all vehicular traffic:

Seventh Avenue, from 43rd to 48th streets;

Broadway, from 47th to 48th streets;

46th and 47th streets, from 6th Avenue to 8th Avenue.

Beginning around 1:30 P.M. on Saturday, the following streets will be closed to motorists:

Seventh Avenue, from 41st to 59th streets;

Broadway, from 47th to 59th streets;

43rd to 47th streets, from 6th Avenue to 8th Avenue.

At 5 P.M. on Saturday, 42nd Street will be closed from 6th Avenue to 8th Avenue to all vehicular traffic.

At approximately 6:30 P.M. on Saturday the following streets will shutdown as the crowd grows:

All cross-town streets will be closed from 37th to 41st Streets - Sixth to Eighth Avenues;

49th to 59th Streets - Sixth to Eighth Avenues;

48th Street, from Fifth to Ninth Avenues;

Access for emergency vehicles will be available on 42nd, 48th, and 59th Streets.

MTA INFO

Expect subways to operate every 8 to 12 minutes until approximately 3 A.M. Sunday.

Passengers are encouraged to avoid the 42nd Street-Times Square station (1, 2, 3, 7, N, Q, R and S) on New Year’s Eve, as they are subject to closure by the NYPD. Passengers are encouraged to use the Eighth Avenue-42nd Street

Due to street closures and heavy congestion on New Year’s Eve, expect rerouting and delays on the following bus lines:

M1, M2, M3, M4, M5, M7, M10, M11, M12, M20, M31, M34A SBS, M42, M50, M57, M101, M102, M103, M104, BxM2, BxM3, BxM4, BxM6, BxM7, BxM8, BxM9, BxM10, BxM11, BM1, BM2, BM3, BM4, BM5, QM1, QM2, QM3, QM4, QM5, QM6, QM10, QM12, QM15, QM16, QM17, QM18, QM20, QM21, QM24, X1, X10, X17, X27, X28, X37, X38

For more info and up-to-date changes, visit mta.info.