A police officer shot and injured one suspect, and another is on the run after an exchange of gunfire in Staten Island early Thursday morning, the NYPD said.

The incident happened at 1 a.m., at Androvette and Kreischer streets in the Charleston section, after officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area, NBC4 reported.

A sergeant and police officer who had responded exchanged gunfire with one of the men who emerged from the side of a building and began firing at them, police said. He is believed to be in his mid-20s, was armed with a 9mm Glock 26, and had on body armor vest, police officials said.

Officers shot him several times in the leg and once in the arm, and he may have also been shot in the vest, police said. He was taken to Staten Island University Medical Center North in stable condition.

The second suspect ran into the woods, and is still at-large, considered armed and dangerous. He is described as 25 years old, wearing a canvass waist-length jacket.

Police recovered at the scene a semiautomatic AR-15 assault rifle, which may have been fired in that area in the woods, along with a knife and a large hunting knife, in addition to the Glock, officials said.

The officers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

It follows two other police-involved shootings in Brooklyn on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Police officers fatally shot two men in those separate confrontations hours apart.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.